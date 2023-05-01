Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) is above average at 6.31x. The 36-month beta value for FRBK is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRBK is $4.00, which is $2.38 above than the current price. The public float for FRBK is 45.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.16% of that float. The average trading volume of FRBK on May 01, 2023 was 758.77K shares.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.35 in relation to its previous close of 1.23. However, the company has experienced a -15.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRBK’s Market Performance

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has seen a -15.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.30% decline in the past month and a -48.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.11% for FRBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.77% for FRBK’s stock, with a -55.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRBK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FRBK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FRBK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2016.

FRBK Trading at -26.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -16.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRBK fell by -14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2815. In addition, Republic First Bancorp Inc. saw -48.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRBK starting from Duster Benjamin, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Duster Benjamin now owns 100 shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc., valued at $300 using the latest closing price.

MADONNA HARRY, the President of Republic First Bancorp Inc., sale 100 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that MADONNA HARRY is holding 44,900 shares at $300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Republic First Bancorp Inc. stands at +14.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.52. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 28.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.30. Total debt to assets is 1.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.