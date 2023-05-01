Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has seen a -7.37% decrease in the past week, with a -4.27% drop in the past month, and a -22.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for RWT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.63% for RWT’s stock, with a -14.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is $8.56, which is $2.41 above the current market price. The public float for RWT is 112.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RWT on May 01, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

RWT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) has plunged by -5.14 when compared to previous closing price of 6.62, but the company has seen a -7.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RWT, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

RWT Trading at -10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw -7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from COCHRANE COLLIN L., who sale 11,706 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Dec 20. After this action, COCHRANE COLLIN L. now owns 56,899 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $80,303 using the latest closing price.

Stone Andrew P, the Chief Legal Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Stone Andrew P is holding 106,821 shares at $48,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.56 for the present operating margin

+94.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at -23.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.45. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.57. Total debt to assets is 90.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 897.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.