Quhuo Limited (QH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) has surged by 6.03 when compared to previous closing price of 1.41, but the company has seen a -0.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Quhuo Limited (QH) is $191.04, The public float for QH is 0.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.74% of that float. On May 01, 2023, QH’s average trading volume was 62.71K shares.

QH’s Market Performance

QH stock saw an increase of -0.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.12% and a quarterly increase of -0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.20% for Quhuo Limited (QH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.00% for QH’s stock, with a -24.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2020.

QH Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5008. In addition, Quhuo Limited saw 24.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.70 for the present operating margin

+6.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quhuo Limited stands at -0.34. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quhuo Limited (QH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.