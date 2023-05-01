PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has seen a -16.72% decrease in the past week, with a 10.91% gain in the past month, and a -19.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for PRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.78% for PRCT’s stock, with a -22.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) is $50.00, which is $19.61 above the current market price. The public float for PRCT is 42.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRCT on May 01, 2023 was 364.32K shares.

PRCT) stock’s latest price update

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.82 in relation to its previous close of 26.70. However, the company has experienced a -16.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRCT reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for PRCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PRCT, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

PRCT Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares surge +14.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT fell by -16.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.87. In addition, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation saw -26.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Shiblaq Hisham, who sale 21,930 shares at the price of $35.23 back on Apr 11. After this action, Shiblaq Hisham now owns 31,414 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, valued at $772,515 using the latest closing price.

Zadno Reza, the President, CEO of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, sale 5,335 shares at $31.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Zadno Reza is holding 155,791 shares at $169,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.61 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stands at -116.18. The total capital return value is set at -27.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.48. Equity return is now at value -34.00, with -24.40 for asset returns.

Based on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.18. Total debt to assets is 25.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.