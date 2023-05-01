Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PIRS is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PIRS is $7.00, which is $6.27 above than the current price. The public float for PIRS is 67.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume of PIRS on May 01, 2023 was 231.65K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PIRS) stock’s latest price update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS)’s stock price has plunge by -3.39relation to previous closing price of 0.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PIRS’s Market Performance

PIRS’s stock has fallen by -16.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -29.13% and a quarterly drop of -54.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.97% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.74% for PIRS stock, with a simple moving average of -42.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PIRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PIRS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PIRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PIRS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $5 based on the research report published on March 13th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PIRS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

PIRS Trading at -36.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares sank -25.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIRS fell by -16.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8055. In addition, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIRS starting from Demuth Tim, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on May 13. After this action, Demuth Tim now owns 6,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $10,260 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-167.84 for the present operating margin

+89.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -128.47. Equity return is now at value -82.40, with -29.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.