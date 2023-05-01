PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is above average at 36.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is $99.43, which is $22.41 above the current market price. The public float for PYPL is 1.12B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PYPL on May 01, 2023 was 12.28M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PYPL) stock’s latest price update

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s stock price has increased by 2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 74.27. However, the company has seen a 2.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/23 that PayPal CFO Blake Jorgensen Steps Down

PYPL’s Market Performance

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has seen a 2.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.45% gain in the past month and a -7.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for PYPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for PYPL stock, with a simple moving average of -6.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $89 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPL reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for PYPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

PYPL Trading at 1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.70. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw 6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from SCHULMAN DANIEL H, who purchase 26,065 shares at the price of $76.17 back on Feb 17. After this action, SCHULMAN DANIEL H now owns 395,351 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $1,985,306 using the latest closing price.

Scheibe Gabrielle, the of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 150 shares at $94.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Scheibe Gabrielle is holding 8,927 shares at $14,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.85. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 56.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 14.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.