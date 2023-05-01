Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is above average at 16.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.99.

The public float for PK is 216.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PK on May 01, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PK) stock’s latest price update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.44 in comparison to its previous close of 12.05, however, the company has experienced a 3.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PK’s Market Performance

PK’s stock has risen by 3.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.18% and a quarterly drop of -12.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.17% for PK’s stock, with a -3.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PK, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

PK Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.97. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 5.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.86 back on Dec 16. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 33,604 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $35,565 using the latest closing price.

ECKERT THOMAS D, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $15.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that ECKERT THOMAS D is holding 96,637 shares at $151,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.