PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is $3.00, which is $2.41 above the current market price. The public float for PRFX is 9.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRFX on May 01, 2023 was 289.57K shares.

PRFX) stock’s latest price update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX)’s stock price has increased by 4.41 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a -1.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRFX’s Market Performance

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) has seen a -1.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.57% decline in the past month and a 16.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.07% for PRFX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.38% for PRFX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.54% for the last 200 days.

PRFX Trading at -0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFX fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6055. In addition, PainReform Ltd. saw 42.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFX

Equity return is now at value -62.40, with -57.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.