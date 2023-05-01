Olin Corporation (OLN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, OLN stock has gone down by -0.40%, with a monthly gain of 1.76% and a quarterly plunge of -11.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Olin Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for OLN’s stock, with a 2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) Right Now?

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Olin Corporation (OLN) by analysts is $70.67, which is $12.1 above the current market price. The public float for OLN is 129.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of OLN was 1.40M shares.

OLN) stock’s latest price update

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.34 in comparison to its previous close of 54.67, however, the company has experienced a -0.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLN reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for OLN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

OLN Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.22. In addition, Olin Corporation saw 4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Gumpel Damian, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $62.65 back on Feb 16. After this action, Gumpel Damian now owns 17,155 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $814,410 using the latest closing price.

Alderman Heidi S, the Director of Olin Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $64.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Alderman Heidi S is holding 0 shares at $128,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.81 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corporation stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.26. Equity return is now at value 54.30, with 17.10 for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corporation (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 115.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.66. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Olin Corporation (OLN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.