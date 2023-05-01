Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NAK is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NAK is $0.80, The public float for NAK is 518.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume for NAK on May 01, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

NAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) has decreased by -5.43 when compared to last closing price of 0.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAK’s Market Performance

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has seen a -7.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.75% decline in the past month and a -15.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for NAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.17% for NAK’s stock, with a -16.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2017.

Gabelli & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAK reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NAK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2016.

NAK Trading at -9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAK fell by -7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2415. In addition, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. saw -5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAK

Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -16.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.