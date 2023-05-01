Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) is above average at 45.57x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NXT is $38.71, which is $7.89 above than the current price. The public float for NXT is 41.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.04% of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on May 01, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

NXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) has plunged by -2.05 when compared to previous closing price of 32.15, but the company has seen a -8.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NXT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for NXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.19% for NXT’s stock, with a -2.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $39 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXT reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for NXT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to NXT, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on March 22nd of the current year.

NXT Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT fell by -8.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.77. In addition, Nextracker Inc. saw 3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.52 for the present operating margin

+9.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc. stands at +3.49. The total capital return value is set at 13.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58. Equity return is now at value 202.90, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nextracker Inc. (NXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Nextracker Inc. (NXT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.