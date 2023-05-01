Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOBQ is 0.73.

The public float for MOBQ is 5.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.11% of that float. On May 01, 2023, MOBQ’s average trading volume was 2.00M shares.

MOBQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) has decreased by -9.39 when compared to last closing price of 0.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.27% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOBQ’s Market Performance

MOBQ’s stock has fallen by -12.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.21% and a quarterly drop of -70.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.09% for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.54% for MOBQ stock, with a simple moving average of -81.69% for the last 200 days.

MOBQ Trading at -23.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.21%, as shares sank -12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ fell by -12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1831. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -69.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Equity return is now at value 423.40, with -183.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.