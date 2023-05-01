MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.53 in comparison to its previous close of 43.39, however, the company has experienced a 0.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

Is It Worth Investing in MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Right Now?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGM is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MGM is $56.60, which is $9.9 above the current price. The public float for MGM is 306.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGM on May 01, 2023 was 4.28M shares.

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM stock saw an increase of 0.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.27% and a quarterly increase of 9.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for MGM Resorts International (MGM).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.63% for MGM’s stock, with a 21.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $60 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGM reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for MGM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to MGM, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

MGM Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.85. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw 33.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from SANDERS COREY IAN, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $44.42 back on Apr 03. After this action, SANDERS COREY IAN now owns 161,632 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $2,220,985 using the latest closing price.

Mckinney-James Rose, the Director of MGM Resorts International, sale 2,870 shares at $43.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Mckinney-James Rose is holding 0 shares at $124,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.07 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Resorts International stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at -4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on MGM Resorts International (MGM), the company’s capital structure generated 705.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.58. Total debt to assets is 65.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 676.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.