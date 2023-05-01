Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for METX is -0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for METX is $3.00, The public float for METX is 20.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of METX on May 01, 2023 was 463.76K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

METX) stock’s latest price update

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX)’s stock price has increased by 13.65 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a -3.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

METX’s Market Performance

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has experienced a -3.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.17% rise in the past month, and a -18.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.42% for METX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.22% for METX’s stock, with a -42.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

METX Trading at -1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.68%, as shares surge +6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2233. In addition, Meten Holding Group Ltd. saw 31.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meten Holding Group Ltd. stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.01. Equity return is now at value 92.60, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.