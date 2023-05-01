Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH)’s stock price has plunge by 14.63relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MFH is 14.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MFH on May 01, 2023 was 172.13K shares.

MFH’s Market Performance

MFH stock saw a decrease of 5.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.32% and a quarterly a decrease of 39.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.10% for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.81% for MFH’s stock, with a 40.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFH Trading at 20.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.25%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFH rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2873. In addition, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. saw 13.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1549.44 for the present operating margin

-4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stands at -1848.16. The total capital return value is set at -110.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.63. Equity return is now at value -134.40, with -118.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.