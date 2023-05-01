Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is above average at 22.55x. The 36-month beta value for MRK is also noteworthy at 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRK is $122.35, which is $7.07 above than the current price. The public float for MRK is 2.53B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume of MRK on May 01, 2023 was 8.09M shares.

MRK) stock’s latest price update

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.27 in relation to its previous close of 115.16. However, the company has experienced a 0.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MRK’s Market Performance

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has experienced a 0.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.06% rise in the past month, and a 9.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for MRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.25% for MRK stock, with a simple moving average of 14.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MRK, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

MRK Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRK rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.41. In addition, Merck & Co. Inc. saw 4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRK starting from Davis Robert M, who sale 143,329 shares at the price of $114.93 back on Apr 28. After this action, Davis Robert M now owns 271,817 shares of Merck & Co. Inc., valued at $16,472,845 using the latest closing price.

Chattopadhyay Sanat, the Exe V-P & Pres. MMD of Merck & Co. Inc., sale 134,055 shares at $115.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Chattopadhyay Sanat is holding 0 shares at $15,425,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.35 for the present operating margin

+70.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Merck & Co. Inc. stands at +24.83. The total capital return value is set at 25.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.91. Equity return is now at value 35.00, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), the company’s capital structure generated 69.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.02. Total debt to assets is 29.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.