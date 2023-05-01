Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has seen a -1.89% decrease in the past week, with a 10.18% gain in the past month, and a -22.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.06% for WNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.80% for WNW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -70.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WNW is 32.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On May 01, 2023, WNW’s average trading volume was 592.01K shares.

WNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) has increased by 8.24 when compared to last closing price of 0.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WNW Trading at 0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.03%, as shares surge +9.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1963. In addition, Meiwu Technology Company Limited saw 3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.17 for the present operating margin

+23.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meiwu Technology Company Limited stands at -9.12. The total capital return value is set at -6.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.96. Equity return is now at value -38.10, with -19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW), the company’s capital structure generated 2.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.65. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.