Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MRKR is 0.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRKR on May 01, 2023 was 91.21K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

MRKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) has increased by 24.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRKR’s Market Performance

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has seen a 14.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.91% gain in the past month and a -62.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.93% for MRKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.61% for MRKR’s stock, with a -64.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRKR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MRKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MRKR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRKR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for MRKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MRKR, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

MRKR Trading at -26.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.91%, as shares surge +50.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRKR rose by +15.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9183. In addition, Marker Therapeutics Inc. saw -60.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRKR

Equity return is now at value -113.00, with -65.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.