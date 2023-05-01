Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MRNS is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRNS is $24.50, which is $15.12 above than the current price. The public float for MRNS is 49.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.87% of that float. The average trading volume of MRNS on May 01, 2023 was 509.12K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

MRNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) has increased by 9.11 when compared to last closing price of 8.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MRNS’s Market Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) has experienced a 12.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.56% rise in the past month, and a 45.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for MRNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.45% for MRNS stock, with a simple moving average of 52.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRNS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MRNS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MRNS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $23 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRNS reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for MRNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MRNS, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

MRNS Trading at 29.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +30.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRNS rose by +12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 128.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRNS starting from Austin Charles, who sale 1,073 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Feb 06. After this action, Austin Charles now owns 5,277 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6,964 using the latest closing price.

Fischer Seth H. Z., the Director of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,018 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Fischer Seth H. Z. is holding 6,026 shares at $6,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-442.69 for the present operating margin

+96.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -77.78. The total capital return value is set at -78.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.92. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 62.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 28.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -9.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.