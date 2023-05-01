Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has gone up by 12.77% for the week, with a 26.67% rise in the past month and a 25.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.67% for MARA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for MARA’s stock, with a 9.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 4.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for MARA is 108.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 38.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MARA on May 01, 2023 was 34.91M shares.

MARA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) has jumped by 0.10 compared to previous close of 10.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MARA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MARA Trading at 24.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +28.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +12.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.70. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 194.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.27 back on Dec 28. After this action, MELLINGER DOUGLAS K now owns 28,771 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $32,700 using the latest closing price.

MELLINGER DOUGLAS K, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that MELLINGER DOUGLAS K is holding 18,771 shares at $38,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.78 for the present operating margin

-28.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -583.20. Equity return is now at value -112.40, with -48.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.