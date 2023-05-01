Lichen China Limited (LICN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LICN is 5.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume for LICN on May 01, 2023 was 566.36K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

LICN) stock’s latest price update

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ: LICN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 36.57 compared to its previous closing price of 2.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 34.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LICN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 17.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.50% for Lichen China Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.88% for LICN’s stock, with a 30.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LICN Trading at 42.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.07%, as shares surge +36.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICN rose by +34.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Lichen China Limited saw -15.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.94 for the present operating margin

+59.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lichen China Limited stands at +24.67. The total capital return value is set at 34.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.25.

Based on Lichen China Limited (LICN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lichen China Limited (LICN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.