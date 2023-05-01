Li Auto Inc. (LI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) has jumped by 1.12 compared to previous close of 23.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/27/23 that Li Auto Jumps on Earnings. Its Growth Is Good News for EV Makers, Including Tesla.

Is It Worth Investing in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LI is $240.11, which is $11.32 above than the current price. The public float for LI is 864.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. The average trading volume of LI on May 01, 2023 was 6.80M shares.

LI’s Market Performance

The stock of Li Auto Inc. (LI) has seen a 2.49% increase in the past week, with a -5.62% drop in the past month, and a -5.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for LI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.67% for LI’s stock, with a -2.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20.66 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LI, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

LI Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.81. In addition, Li Auto Inc. saw 15.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.07 for the present operating margin

+19.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc. stands at -4.44. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Li Auto Inc. (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 27.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.47. Total debt to assets is 14.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 522.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Li Auto Inc. (LI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.