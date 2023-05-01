KeyCorp (KEY) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of KeyCorp (KEY) has gone down by -2.85% for the week, with a -11.13% drop in the past month and a -40.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.79% for KEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.90% for KEY’s stock, with a -33.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEY is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KEY is $14.74, which is $4.82 above the current price. The public float for KEY is 931.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on May 01, 2023 was 24.10M shares.

KEY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has increased by 2.83 when compared to last closing price of 10.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to KEY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KEY Trading at -19.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.78. In addition, KeyCorp saw -35.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Hipple Richard J, who purchase 2,200 shares at the price of $10.66 back on Apr 26. After this action, Hipple Richard J now owns 68,374 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $23,452 using the latest closing price.

Alexander Victor B, the Head of Consumer Bank of KeyCorp, purchase 8,500 shares at $11.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Alexander Victor B is holding 117,196 shares at $100,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KeyCorp (KEY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.