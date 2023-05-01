Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s (JZ) Stock: A 17.79% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) has gone up by 14.29% for the week, with a 23.08% rise in the past month and a -20.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.03% for JZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.79% for JZ’s stock, with a -32.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) Right Now?

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.36x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JZ is 30.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JZ on May 01, 2023 was 108.82K shares.

JZ) stock’s latest price update

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ)’s stock price has plunge by 29.29relation to previous closing price of 0.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JZ Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.62%, as shares surge +19.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JZ rose by +14.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0971. In addition, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited saw 72.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.73 for the present operating margin

+22.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited stands at +10.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.69.

Based on Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ), the company’s capital structure generated 6.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.81.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.