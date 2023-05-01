Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has increased by 1.10 when compared to last closing price of 301.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/19/23 that Intuitive Surgical Stock Soars as Robotic Surgery Grows

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is 82.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ISRG is 348.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On May 01, 2023, ISRG’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG’s stock has seen a 1.35% increase for the week, with a 21.18% rise in the past month and a 25.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for Intuitive Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.38% for ISRG’s stock, with a 26.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $310 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $325, previously predicting the price at $300. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ISRG, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

ISRG Trading at 20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +19.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $278.32. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 14.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Rosa David J., who sale 40,764 shares at the price of $299.20 back on Apr 24. After this action, Rosa David J. now owns 155,712 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $12,196,446 using the latest closing price.

Rosa David J., the EVP Chief Strategy & Growth Of of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 40,800 shares at $297.92 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Rosa David J. is holding 142,476 shares at $12,155,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.