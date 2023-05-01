Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ILAG is 8.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ILAG was 279.81K shares.

ILAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) has increased by 28.16 when compared to last closing price of 1.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ILAG’s Market Performance

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) has seen a 32.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.10% gain in the past month and a -17.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.27% for ILAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.13% for ILAG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.10% for the last 200 days.

ILAG Trading at 11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.68%, as shares surge +26.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILAG rose by +32.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0860. In addition, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ILAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.87 for the present operating margin

+10.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. stands at -11.05. The total capital return value is set at -29.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.60.

Based on Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.91. Total debt to assets is 22.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.32.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.