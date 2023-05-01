Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s (HBAN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, HBAN stock has gone down by -2.10%, with a monthly decline of -1.23% and a quarterly plunge of -25.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for HBAN’s stock, with a -18.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) by analysts is $13.08, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.60% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of HBAN was 20.33M shares.

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has increased by 0.45 when compared to last closing price of 11.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $13.50. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HBAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

HBAN Trading at -9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Phelan Kenneth J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $10.80 back on Apr 26. After this action, Phelan Kenneth J now owns 89,285 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $216,000 using the latest closing price.

PORTEOUS DAVID L, the Director of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 80,000 shares at $15.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that PORTEOUS DAVID L is holding 62,845 shares at $1,201,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.