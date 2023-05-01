Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUIZ is 37.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUIZ on May 01, 2023 was 32.39K shares.

HUIZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) has plunged by -8.80 when compared to previous closing price of 1.25, but the company has seen a -8.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUIZ’s Market Performance

HUIZ’s stock has fallen by -8.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.29% and a quarterly drop of -10.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.82% for Huize Holding Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.11% for HUIZ’s stock, with a 6.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUIZ Trading at -10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUIZ fell by -5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2779. In addition, Huize Holding Limited saw -17.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUIZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.51 for the present operating margin

+35.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huize Holding Limited stands at -2.69. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.