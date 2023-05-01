Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.39 compared to its previous closing price of 5.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Right Now?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HBM is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HBM is $7.50, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for HBM is 261.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume for HBM on May 01, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM stock saw an increase of -0.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.19% and a quarterly increase of -8.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for HBM’s stock, with a 9.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBM Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw 3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.85 for the present operating margin

+16.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at +4.77. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.54. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), the company’s capital structure generated 79.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.20. Total debt to assets is 28.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.