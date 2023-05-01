Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 40.41, however, the company has experienced a 1.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is above average at 22.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is $41.86, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for HRL is 287.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HRL on May 01, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

HRL’s Market Performance

HRL stock saw an increase of 1.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.90% and a quarterly increase of -9.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.03% for HRL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRL

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRL reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for HRL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to HRL, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

HRL Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.09. In addition, Hormel Foods Corporation saw -11.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from Murano Elsa A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $40.50 back on Apr 03. After this action, Murano Elsa A now owns 102,698 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation, valued at $243,000 using the latest closing price.

Prado Becerra Jose Luis, the Director of Hormel Foods Corporation, sale 5,200 shares at $39.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Prado Becerra Jose Luis is holding 18,410 shares at $202,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hormel Foods Corporation stands at +8.03. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), the company’s capital structure generated 44.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.94. Total debt to assets is 25.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.