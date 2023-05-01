HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 4.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) by analysts is $5.67, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for HIVE is 83.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.32% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of HIVE was 1.27M shares.

HIVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) has plunged by -4.42 when compared to previous closing price of 3.39, but the company has seen a 0.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HIVE’s Market Performance

HIVE’s stock has risen by 0.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.86% and a quarterly drop of -4.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.95% for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.72% for HIVE stock, with a simple moving average of -3.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIVE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HIVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIVE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIVE reach a price target of $3.75. The rating they have provided for HIVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to HIVE, setting the target price at $2.80 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

HIVE Trading at 3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. saw 125.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.04 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stands at +37.99. The total capital return value is set at 26.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.58. Equity return is now at value -124.70, with -102.50 for asset returns.

Based on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.02. Total debt to assets is 9.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.