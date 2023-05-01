Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): A Technical Analysis

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73.

The public float for GTE is 341.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTE on May 01, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

GTE) stock’s latest price update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GTE’s Market Performance

GTE’s stock has fallen by -10.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.71% and a quarterly drop of -16.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.37% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.49% for GTE’s stock, with a -26.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GTE Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares sank -10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8782. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw -20.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Ellson Ryan, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 15. After this action, Ellson Ryan now owns 701,487 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $35,500 using the latest closing price.

Guidry Gary, the President and CEO of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $0.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Guidry Gary is holding 4,042,135 shares at $129,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.