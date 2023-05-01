Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) has surged by 10.29 when compared to previous closing price of 2.43, but the company has seen a 6.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GOL is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GOL is $4.24, which is $2.16 above than the current price. The public float for GOL is 167.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume of GOL on May 01, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

GOL’s Market Performance

The stock of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has seen a 6.35% increase in the past week, with a 8.94% rise in the past month, and a -12.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for GOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.32% for GOL’s stock, with a -15.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOL reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GOL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GOL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

GOL Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw 0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -10.27. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with -21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.