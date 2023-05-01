GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) by analysts is $91.68, which is $19.24 above the current market price. The public float for GDDY is 152.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On May 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GDDY was 942.92K shares.

GDDY) stock’s latest price update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.75 in relation to its previous close of 77.03. However, the company has experienced a -2.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/11/22 that Zillow, Affirm, GoDaddy, Zendesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

GDDY’s Market Performance

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has seen a -2.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.91% gain in the past month and a -7.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for GDDY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for GDDY’s stock, with a -0.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDDY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GDDY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GDDY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $95 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDDY reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for GDDY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to GDDY, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

GDDY Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDDY fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.62. In addition, GoDaddy Inc. saw 1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDDY starting from Bhutani Amanpal Singh, who sale 1,987 shares at the price of $77.41 back on Apr 04. After this action, Bhutani Amanpal Singh now owns 278,258 shares of GoDaddy Inc., valued at $153,818 using the latest closing price.

McCaffrey Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of GoDaddy Inc., sale 915 shares at $77.41 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that McCaffrey Mark is holding 93,191 shares at $70,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.32 for the present operating margin

+58.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoDaddy Inc. stands at +8.62. The total capital return value is set at 13.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.17. Equity return is now at value -92.20, with 5.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 66.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.