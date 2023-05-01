GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has seen a 3.95% increase in the past week, with a 8.65% gain in the past month, and a 15.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for GFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.34% for GFL’s stock, with a 23.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GFL is $38.58, which is $1.2 above than the current price. The public float for GFL is 296.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on May 01, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

GFL) stock’s latest price update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL)’s stock price has surge by 7.75relation to previous closing price of 33.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GFL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFL reach a price target of $32.50, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for GFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GFL, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

GFL Trading at 10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.56. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.19 for the present operating margin

+12.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -2.72. The total capital return value is set at 0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 176.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.87. Total debt to assets is 51.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.