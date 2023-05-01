Getaround Inc. (GETR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, GETR stock has gone down by -11.63%, with a monthly gain of 64.11% and a quarterly plunge of -28.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 43.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.85% for Getaround Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.18% for GETR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -91.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) Right Now?

The average price estimated by analysts for GETR is $1.38, which is $2.12 above than the current price. The public float for GETR is 80.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume of GETR on May 01, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

GETR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) has dropped by -3.08 compared to previous close of 0.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GETR Trading at 12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.86%, as shares surge +64.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR fell by -11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3620. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -29.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETR starting from Fahimi Kasra Sy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fahimi Kasra Sy now owns 35,571 shares of Getaround Inc., valued at $11,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.