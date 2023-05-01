Geron Corporation (GERN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Geron Corporation (GERN) is $4.67, which is $2.16 above the current market price. The public float for GERN is 380.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GERN on May 01, 2023 was 5.44M shares.

GERN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) has jumped by 1.83 compared to previous close of 2.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/18/21 that Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Orphazyme: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

GERN’s Market Performance

Geron Corporation (GERN) has experienced a -5.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.06% rise in the past month, and a -21.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.74% for GERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.31% for GERN’s stock, with a 2.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GERN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for GERN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GERN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

GERN Trading at 2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Geron Corporation saw 3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from SCARLETT JOHN A, who sale 446,668 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 10. After this action, SCARLETT JOHN A now owns 0 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $1,340,004 using the latest closing price.

SCARLETT JOHN A, the Chairman, President and CEO of Geron Corporation, sale 446,666 shares at $3.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that SCARLETT JOHN A is holding 0 shares at $1,353,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23246.64 for the present operating margin

-45.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corporation stands at -23808.89. The total capital return value is set at -87.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.40. Equity return is now at value -132.70, with -66.00 for asset returns.

Based on Geron Corporation (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.07. Total debt to assets is 29.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,902.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Geron Corporation (GERN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.