Genius Group Limited (GNS) Stock Faces 10.28% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, GNS stock has gone down by -21.47%, with a monthly decline of -52.79% and a quarterly plunge of -78.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.00% for Genius Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.02% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of -66.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GNS is $19.25, which is $14.09 above the current market price. The public float for GNS is 10.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.18% of that float. The average trading volume for GNS on May 01, 2023 was 8.29M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. However, the company has seen a -21.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNS Trading at -67.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares sank -45.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -21.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1658. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 154.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.16 for the present operating margin

+21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -36.49. The total capital return value is set at -14.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.54.

Based on Genius Group Limited (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.21. Total debt to assets is 14.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.