Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BHAT is also noteworthy at 1.19.

The public float for BHAT is 6.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. The average trading volume of BHAT on May 01, 2023 was 293.09K shares.

BHAT) stock’s latest price update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 28.57 in relation to its previous close of 0.63. However, the company has experienced a 10.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BHAT’s Market Performance

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has seen a 10.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.12% gain in the past month and a 65.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.23% for BHAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.64% for BHAT’s stock, with a -18.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHAT Trading at 20.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.29%, as shares surge +27.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHAT rose by +10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7978. In addition, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. saw 112.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-402.23 for the present operating margin

+42.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stands at -386.87. The total capital return value is set at -144.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -157.17.

Based on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), the company’s capital structure generated 10.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.37. Total debt to assets is 4.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.