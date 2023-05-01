Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, FCX stock has gone down by -4.41%, with a monthly decline of -3.70% and a quarterly plunge of -15.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.51% for FCX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is 14.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FCX is 2.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is $46.18, which is $8.47 above the current market price. The public float for FCX is 1.42B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On May 01, 2023, FCX’s average trading volume was 12.65M shares.

FCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) has surged by 1.17 when compared to previous closing price of 37.47, but the company has seen a -4.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that These Mining Stocks Have Taken a Beating. But Their Long-Term Outlook Shines.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to FCX, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

FCX Trading at -5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.47. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from Mikes Ellie L., who sale 11,678 shares at the price of $43.17 back on Mar 01. After this action, Mikes Ellie L. now owns 32,333 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $504,117 using the latest closing price.

Currault Douglas N. II, the Senior VP & General Counsel of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $40.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Currault Douglas N. II is holding 136,432 shares at $3,018,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.36 for the present operating margin

+34.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at +14.83. The total capital return value is set at 22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.19. Equity return is now at value 25.70, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), the company’s capital structure generated 70.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32. Total debt to assets is 21.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.