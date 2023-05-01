First Republic Bank (FRC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRC is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FRC is $35.45, which is $17.71 above the current price. The public float for FRC is 181.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRC on May 01, 2023 was 44.41M shares.

FRC) stock’s latest price update

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)’s stock price has dropped by -43.30 in relation to previous closing price of 6.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -75.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 3 hours ago that JPMorgan, PNC Submit Bids to Buy First Republic in Government-Led Sale

FRC’s Market Performance

First Republic Bank (FRC) has experienced a -75.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -75.39% drop in the past month, and a -97.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 52.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.55% for FRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -72.62% for FRC’s stock, with a -96.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FRC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FRC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Janney gave a rating of “Sell” to FRC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

FRC Trading at -93.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 52.99%, as shares sank -74.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -97.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC fell by -75.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, First Republic Bank saw -97.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Republic Bank stands at +24.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.16. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on First Republic Bank (FRC), the company’s capital structure generated 96.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.10. Total debt to assets is 7.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Republic Bank (FRC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.