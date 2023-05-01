Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) has surged by 5.83 when compared to previous closing price of 5.32, but the company has seen a 16.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EYEN is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for EYEN is 27.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume of EYEN on May 01, 2023 was 250.36K shares.

EYEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has seen a 16.08% increase in the past week, with a 77.04% rise in the past month, and a 154.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.02% for EYEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.90% for EYEN’s stock, with a 137.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for EYEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYEN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 01st of the previous year 2021.

EYEN Trading at 59.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares surge +61.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN rose by +17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +227.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Eyenovia Inc. saw 245.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from Ianchulev Tsontcho, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Apr 14. After this action, Ianchulev Tsontcho now owns 481,211 shares of Eyenovia Inc., valued at $180,000 using the latest closing price.

Ianchulev Tsontcho, the Director of Eyenovia Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Ianchulev Tsontcho is holding 521,211 shares at $160,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -81.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.