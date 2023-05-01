Examining the Volatility of WANG & LEE GROUP Inc.’s (WLGS) Stock

. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.54% for WLGS’s stock, with a -10.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) Right Now?

The public float for WLGS is 5.60M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLGS on May 01, 2023 was 3.02M shares.

WLGS) stock’s latest price update

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS)’s stock price has soared by 20.65 in relation to previous closing price of 1.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -29.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WLGS Trading at -10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.37% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLGS fell by -29.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. saw -28.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.