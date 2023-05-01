Examining the Volatility of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) Stock

The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has seen a -0.82% decrease in the past week, with a -6.63% drop in the past month, and a -12.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for QCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for QCOM’s stock, with a -6.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is $149.41, which is $35.59 above the current market price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QCOM on May 01, 2023 was 6.92M shares.

QCOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) has surged by 2.53 when compared to previous closing price of 113.92, but the company has seen a -0.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that Qualcomm Posts 12% Drop in Sales

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $140 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to QCOM, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

QCOM Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.95. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from Henderson Jeffrey William, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $124.19 back on Feb 23. After this action, Henderson Jeffrey William now owns 2,105 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $310,468 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Jeffrey William, the Director of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 2,500 shares at $124.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Henderson Jeffrey William is holding 4,605 shares at $310,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.49 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +29.38. The total capital return value is set at 48.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.21. Equity return is now at value 71.10, with 24.70 for asset returns.

Based on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 89.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.29. Total debt to assets is 32.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.