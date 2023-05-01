Examining the Volatility of Mondelez International Inc.’s (MDLZ) Stock

In the past week, MDLZ stock has gone up by 7.57%, with a monthly gain of 9.02% and a quarterly surge of 18.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Mondelez International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.23% for MDLZ’s stock, with a 18.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is above average at 39.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is $79.62, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for MDLZ is 1.35B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDLZ on May 01, 2023 was 5.98M shares.

MDLZ) stock’s latest price update

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.93 in comparison to its previous close of 73.82, however, the company has experienced a 7.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. WSJ Video reported on 03/23/23 that What’s in an Oreo? A Food Scientist Explains.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $78 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLZ reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for MDLZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to MDLZ, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

MDLZ Trading at 12.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.24. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw 15.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Mondelez International, Inc., who sale 30,000,000 shares at the price of $34.42 back on Feb 27. After this action, Mondelez International, Inc. now owns 45,543,005 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $1,032,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Brusadelli Maurizio, the EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc., sale 20,675 shares at $66.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Brusadelli Maurizio is holding 205,081 shares at $1,378,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondelez International Inc. stands at +8.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.79.

Based on Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), the company’s capital structure generated 87.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.76. Total debt to assets is 33.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.