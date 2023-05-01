Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, EXAS stock has gone down by -4.50%, with a monthly decline of -4.57% and a quarterly plunge of -4.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Exact Sciences Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.95% for EXAS stock, with a simple moving average of 25.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXAS is $77.19, which is $13.06 above the current price. The public float for EXAS is 174.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXAS on May 01, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) has decreased by -1.31 when compared to last closing price of 64.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Cologuard Maker Exact Sciences Reports Big Sales and a Surprise Profit

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

EXAS Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.56. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 27.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Condella Sarah, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $67.19 back on Apr 03. After this action, Condella Sarah now owns 86,692 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $67,190 using the latest closing price.

ORVILLE JACOB A, the General Manager, Screening of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that ORVILLE JACOB A is holding 11,423 shares at $325,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.