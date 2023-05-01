Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s (SATX) Stock

The stock of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has seen a -68.42% decrease in the past week, with a -42.40% drop in the past month, and a -76.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.78% for SATX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.35% for SATX’s stock, with a -94.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) is above average at 2.11x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SATX is 30.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SATX on May 01, 2023 was 885.92K shares.

SATX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) has dropped by -35.60 compared to previous close of 0.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -68.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SATX Trading at -55.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.14%, as shares sank -36.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX fell by -68.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8731. In addition, Satixfy Communications Ltd. saw -94.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.