Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) Stock

In the past week, CS stock has gone up by 0.42%, with a monthly gain of 2.01% and a quarterly plunge of -74.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Credit Suisse Group AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for CS’s stock, with a -75.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Right Now?

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CS is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CS is $0.88, which is $3.29 above the current price. CS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of CS on May 01, 2023 was 48.10M shares.

CS) stock’s latest price update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.72 in comparison to its previous close of 0.89, however, the company has experienced a 0.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/24/23 that Credit Suisse Details Painful Final Days Before Rescue

CS Trading at -48.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8989. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -70.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credit Suisse Group AG stands at -34.26. The total capital return value is set at -1.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.99. Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), the company’s capital structure generated 459.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.12. Total debt to assets is 39.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 292.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.