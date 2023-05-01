Evaluating the Impact of -1.74 Increase on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) Stock

The stock of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has seen a -3.54% decrease in the past week, with a 1.52% gain in the past month, and a 6.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for DV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.88% for DV stock, with a simple moving average of 11.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is above average at 116.28x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DV is $35.00, which is $5.41 above than the current price. The public float for DV is 163.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. The average trading volume of DV on May 01, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

DV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has decreased by -1.74 when compared to last closing price of 29.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to DV, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

DV Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.31. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 33.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Desmond Laura, who sale 11,002 shares at the price of $29.69 back on Apr 25. After this action, Desmond Laura now owns 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $326,603 using the latest closing price.

Grimmig Andrew E, the Chief Legal Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $30.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Grimmig Andrew E is holding 55,964 shares at $1,220,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In summary, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.