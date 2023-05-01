Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has seen a -0.12% decrease in the past week, with a 4.83% gain in the past month, and a 16.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for EXK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.11% for EXK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Right Now?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EXK is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXK is $5.08, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for EXK is 188.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume for EXK on May 01, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

EXK) stock’s latest price update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK)’s stock price has soared by 2.95 in relation to previous closing price of 3.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at 13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw 23.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.56 for the present operating margin

+16.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.